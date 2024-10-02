A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

AMRK stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of -0.05. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,316 shares of company stock worth $4,911,036. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 109,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 68,320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,531 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

