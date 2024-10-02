AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) Trading Up 3%

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

AB Electrolux (publ) Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.20.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.