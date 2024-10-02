AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 0.3%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $194.45 and last traded at $196.38. Approximately 563,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,337,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $346.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

