Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $89.41

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $89.41 and traded as high as $92.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 69,526 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

