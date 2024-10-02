Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.25 and last traded at $59.49. 924,325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 861,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -440.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,640,000 after buying an additional 1,055,894 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,434,000 after buying an additional 604,070 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 441,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,338,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

