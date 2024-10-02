Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by SRN Advisors LLC

SRN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Accenture comprises about 2.1% of SRN Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SRN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 66.1% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 34,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Accenture by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,709,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $822,238,000 after purchasing an additional 837,677 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.0% in the second quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 209.9% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 35.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $352.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.07. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.18.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

