Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 225.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.79. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 364.24% and a negative net margin of 818.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors and enzymes. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia and dystonia, and post-stroke/TBI recovery; ADX71149, a novel orally active metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 positive allosteric modulator (mGlu2 PAM) for the treatment of epilepsy; and GABAB PAM for the treatment of pain, anxiety, overactive bladder, and addiction, as well as substance use disorder.

