Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.65

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.65 and traded as low as $16.92. Adecco Group shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 13,430 shares traded.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecco Group AG will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
