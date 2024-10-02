adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $244.13

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.13 and traded as high as $264.09. adidas shares last traded at $253.60, with a volume of 298 shares trading hands.
adidas Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.13 and a 200 day moving average of $239.12.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
