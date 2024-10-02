Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,728.20

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,728.20 ($36.49) and traded as high as GBX 2,792 ($37.35). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,782 ($37.21), with a volume of 471,836 shares changing hands.

Admiral Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,808.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,728.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,123.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.18.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 71 ($0.95) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $52.00. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,641.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Admiral Group

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 18,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,810 ($37.59), for a total value of £520,131 ($695,734.35). In other news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,018 ($40.37) per share, with a total value of £120,720 ($161,476.73). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 18,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,810 ($37.59), for a total transaction of £520,131 ($695,734.35). 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

