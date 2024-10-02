Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

ATGE opened at $75.37 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100,705 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,079,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,277,000 after acquiring an additional 306,699 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 81,701.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,787,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,586,000 after acquiring an additional 90,161 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

