Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $258.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

