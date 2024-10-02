AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Erin N. Kane Sells 5,000 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.73. 114,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,597. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,021.33 and a beta of 1.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $453.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,133.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AdvanSix by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,199 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 89.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

