AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) SVP Sells $10,563.00 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $10,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,078.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Stock Up 1.7 %

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. 114,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,597. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $824.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,021.33 and a beta of 1.69.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $453.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.80 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 2,133.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 59,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 27.1% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 127,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

