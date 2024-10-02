AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK) Shares Down 1.3%

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (NYSEARCA:GK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.16. 810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.37.

About AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

The AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF (GK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers exposure to a portfolio of US growth stocks across multiple investment themes believed to represent top thematic macro opportunities.

