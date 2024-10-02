Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 326 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,177,338,000 after buying an additional 570,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,961,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

