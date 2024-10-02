AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell Sells 878 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total value of $184,854.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AeroVironment alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12.

On Thursday, August 1st, Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of AeroVironment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total transaction of $89,621.10.

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.4 %

AVAV stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.21. The stock had a trading volume of 322,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,491. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.67 and a twelve month high of $224.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.