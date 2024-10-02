AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

AGF.B has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,317.00. In other news, Director Cybele Negris bought 5,121 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.86 per share, with a total value of C$40,246.45. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.97 per share, with a total value of C$128,317.00. Insiders acquired 52,885 shares of company stock worth $421,964 over the last 90 days. 18.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60. AGF Management has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$9.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.22. The company has a market cap of C$604.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

