agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGL. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Get agilon health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on agilon health

agilon health Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE AGL traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.51. 11,253,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,482. agilon health has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.54.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In related news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,102.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in agilon health by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in agilon health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.