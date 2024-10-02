agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.05

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 436205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. agilon health’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the first quarter worth about $65,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

