Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.69, for a total transaction of $113,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,902.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $435,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,901.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,810. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGYS opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.15. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $114.70.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

