AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 2,386,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,943,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

