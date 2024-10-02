Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Akros Monthly Payout ETF (NYSEARCA:MPAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1504 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Akros Monthly Payout ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Akros Monthly Payout ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MPAY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.62. 217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675. Akros Monthly Payout ETF has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

About Akros Monthly Payout ETF

The Akros Monthly Payout ETF (MPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Akros Multi-Asset index. The fund is a passively managed, fund-of-funds representing a balanced portfolio of global equities, fixed income securities, and alternative investments which aims to provide monthly distributions.

