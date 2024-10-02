Algert Global LLC Acquires 21,442 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 161.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,970,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 392.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,966,000 after acquiring an additional 498,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total transaction of $927,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $10,479,005.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.94, for a total value of $927,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,383 shares in the company, valued at $10,479,005.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,508,130. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

