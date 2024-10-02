Algert Global LLC Acquires New Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 706,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,490,000 after buying an additional 302,367 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the second quarter worth approximately $3,993,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in RxSight by 25.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in RxSight by 9.2% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RxSight by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $164,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,064.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,405 shares of company stock worth $986,423 in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RXST opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.90.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

