Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,564 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.11% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1,364.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $32.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.56. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,809.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. Research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

