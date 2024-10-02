Algert Global LLC Buys 36,924 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,924 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.