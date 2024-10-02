Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 911.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.85. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

