Algert Global LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,937,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,440,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,299,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,085,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE HCC opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $75.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.15.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCC. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.