Algert Global LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 94.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JHG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 47,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,724,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,406.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 47,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $164,322.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,724,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,406.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 326,955 shares of company stock worth $1,077,968 and sold 25,651 shares worth $918,158. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.