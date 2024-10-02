Algert Global LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,299 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Coursera worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,405,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after acquiring an additional 254,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coursera by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,475,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 690,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after buying an additional 1,098,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coursera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.73.

In other news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at $60,512,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total transaction of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,479.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,068 shares of company stock worth $324,787. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

COUR stock opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

