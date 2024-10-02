Algert Global LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of National Beverage worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $10,309,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,441 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $53.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

