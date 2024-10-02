Algert Global LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

NYSE:JLL opened at $266.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.86. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $273.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

