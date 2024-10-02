Algert Global LLC Increases Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,880 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after buying an additional 219,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 326,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 75,381 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 295,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 320,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 226,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the first quarter worth about $2,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

OneSpan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.06 and a beta of 0.77.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. OneSpan had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneSpan Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

