Algert Global LLC Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 149,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 821,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,213,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,283,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,343,000 after purchasing an additional 301,011 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,056 shares of company stock valued at $135,316. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.18.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

