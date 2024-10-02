Algert Global LLC Purchases 19,088 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of Boyd Gaming worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,091,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,737,284.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BYD

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $68.46.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.