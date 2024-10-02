Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,706 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,272,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,015,000 after buying an additional 69,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,680 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,283,000 after purchasing an additional 342,201 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 737,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 92,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Independent Bank Trading Down 3.1 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

