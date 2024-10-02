Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Rayonier worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 752,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after buying an additional 272,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 124.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 42,455 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V. Larkin Martin sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $306,036.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,935.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.98. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.29.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rayonier

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.