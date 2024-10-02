Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.57 and last traded at $112.98. Approximately 28,293,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 17,336,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $290.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.02.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.