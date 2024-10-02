Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.53. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 872,381 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 22,400 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $202,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $202,944.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,233,221 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,789,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,136,987.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,973 shares of company stock worth $2,671,391 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 82,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,828,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 968,637 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

