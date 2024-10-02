Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 3,535 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 56,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $185.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average of $182.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,634,860 shares of company stock worth $926,639,482. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

