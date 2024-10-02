Alliance Global Partners Lowers LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Price Target to $1.50

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 111.42% from the stock’s current price.
LiveOne Trading Down 2.8 %
LVO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 1,281,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $2.15.
LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LiveOne will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
LiveOne Company Profile
LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
