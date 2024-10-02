Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.55. Allied World Assurance shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 200 shares.
Allied World Assurance Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.55.
Allied World Assurance Company Profile
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.
