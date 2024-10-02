Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $3.07. Allot Communications shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 52,886 shares traded.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

