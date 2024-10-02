Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $1.73 Billion Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,880,570 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 232,069 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,734,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 88,718 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,362,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Microsoft by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 31,381 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $420.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $418.77 and a 200-day moving average of $425.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $311.21 and a 12 month high of $468.35.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $506.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at $219,349,953.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total transaction of $16,103,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

