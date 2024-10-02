Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells 1,367 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,705,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,479,340. The company has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

