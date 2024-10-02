ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.71. Approximately 119,521 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.07.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $160,000.
ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile
The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.
