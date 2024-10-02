Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down to $2.42

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.35. Altice USA shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 58,355 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

Altice USA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,500,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

