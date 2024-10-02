Amalgamated Bank Has $152,000 Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,545,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of UHT stock opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $32.27 and a one year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $625.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

