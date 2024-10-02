Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,633 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $154,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYMT. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $558.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.24%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

